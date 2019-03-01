Nannaya CET-2019 from May 7

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University on Thursday released a notification for its 3-day Nannaya Common Entrance Test (CET)-2019 from May 7.

The examination is for admissions to post-graduation courses at its campuses in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem, ANU Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) AV Prasada Rao said during a press conference here.

“The last date to apply for the test is April 15. However, candidates can apply till April 25 by paying a late fee,” he said. The CET will be conducted at nine centres in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Rampachodavaram, Eluru, Bhimavaram and Jangare ddygudem.

He added the total number of seats in Arts is 2,640 and 3,475 in Science. For further details, candidates can contact the varsity officials on 0883-2566011 and 7093008477 or log on to www.aknudoa.in or www.nannayacet.in.