Panel nod must for advertisements: District Collector Kartikeya Misra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: District Collector Kartikeya Misra said prior permission of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) would be required to publish or telecast advertisements in the media, including print, electronic, social media, radio and YouTube channels and audio-visual displays at public places. Misra, while addressing a meeting with MCMC members, added MCMC would also monitor election expenditure by candidates up for the ongoing Graduate constituency MLC polls.

“Bulk SMS and voice messages will also be under the purview of MCMC,” he said, directing the panel to regularly monitor print and electronic media as per the instructions of the EC. DRO MV Govinda Rajaulu, RDO G Rajakumari, field publicity officer Shaffi Mohammad and Deputy Director of Information department M Francis were also present.

Teams will identify issue at polling booths: GMC

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has directed police officers and others on poll duty to chalk out a map of vulnerable polling stations in Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies.

In a recent review meeting, the officials were asked to visit each and every polling station in the segments, list out the problems and submit a report. They were also asked to collect data of voters, especially those who live far from polling booths, and inform the same to Returning Officers (ROs).

Stating they should be vigilant at the polling stations, Lathkar said disciplinary action would be taken against officers found guilty of wrong-doing. As such, 10 polling stations was allotted to each team of two officers.