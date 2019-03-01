Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speculation ends, NRI Chalamalasetty Sunil all set to join TDP bandwagon

Announcing the decision at a press conference here on Thursday,  Sunil said that the TDP’s policies and works for the development of the State attracted him to the party.

Published: 01st March 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: NRI and YSRCP former Kakinada Lok Sabha seat in-charge Chalamalasetty Sunil is all set to join the ruling TDP on March 3.

Announcing the decision at a press conference here on Thursday,  Sunil said that the TDP’s policies and works for the development of the State attracted him to the party. YSRCP corporator of Kakinada Municipal Corporation Kampara Ramesh, YSRCP town coordinator Thota Subba Rayudu and his followers were present.

Sunil unsuccessfully contested from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency on now-defunct Praja Rajam Party (PRP) ticket in 2009.  While former Union minister Pallam Raju received around 3.25 lakh votes, Sunil came second 2.89 lakh votes.

In 2014, Sunil contested from the same constituency on a YSRC ticket, but failed to TDP’s Thota Narasimham by a meagre margin of 3,500 votes. The NRI has been inactive for the last one year.

Sunil met Pawan Kalyan and even participated in Jana Sena Party activities along with Kalyan. He also participated in the Kalyan’s march on the Dowleswaram bridge a few months ago.

Last month, Sunil met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, fuelling speculations that the NRI may join the TDP bandwagon. He, along with followers, will join the TDP in the presence of Naidu.

Chalamalasetty Sunil TDP

