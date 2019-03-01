Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP's Srikakulam district third in spending NREGS funds

Of the Rs 263.06 crore that has been generated in the form of material component in the current fiscal year, about Rs 219.09 crore has been spent so far.

Published: 01st March 2019

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The district stood third in the State in spending material component amount that was generated from NREGS wage works so far in the district. While Prakasam stood first, Visakhapatnam came second in spending material component amount.

Of the Rs 263.06 crore that has been generated in the form of material component in the current fiscal year, about Rs 219.09 crore has been spent so far. Similarly, about Rs 210.01 crore was spent last year out of the Rs 196.2 crore that was generated under the material component.  About Rs 188 crore was spent in 2016-17 out of the Rs 169.5 crore that was generated under the material component.

There was a huge gap between the entitlement and expenditure of material component amount till 2015-16. Half the amount had remained unspent every year since the beginning. Only Rs 2.8 crore was spent during 2007-08 out of Rs 31.4 crore while Rs 7.2 crore was spent during 2008-09 out of Rs 56.4 crore, Rs 20.5 crore was spent out of Rs 133.5 crore in 2009-10, Rs 69.8 crore was spent out of Rs 144.4 crore in 2010-11, Rs 45 crore out of Rs 146.8 crore in 2011-12, Rs 55.7 crore out of Rs 209.6 crore in 2012-13, Rs 84 crore out of Rs 192.6 crore in 2013-14, Rs 68.4 crore out of Rs 160.5 crore in 2014-15, Rs 132.1 crore out of Rs 175.3 crore in 2015-16, said H Kurma Rao, the project director of Srikakulam DWMA.

Several development works have been taken up with the grants of material component in rural areas, said Kurma Rao.Panchayat offices, anganwadi buildings, playfields, burial grounds are being constructed in villages.

