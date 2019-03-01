Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP protests Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday, members of Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of TDP, released black balloons during a protest rally in Guntur city on Thursday. Slogans such as ‘PM Go Back’ were aired in the rally, which was led by Telugu Yuvatha State president Devineni Avinash.

Avinash said PM Modi showed bias towards the State by dividing Waltair division, with the headquarters of one of the divided portions to be stationed in Odisha’s Rayagada.

He alleged that BJP leaders were politicising the issue and trying to divert the public’s attention. People of Andhra Pradesh will give a fitting reply to BJP and YSRC in the coming elections, he said.

Guntur TDP president and MLA GV Anjaneyulu and Zilla Parishad chairperson Sk Jonymoon took part in the rally.

