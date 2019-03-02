Bulk enrolment of voters: 6 Mee Seva staffers suspended in AP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Six Mee Seva operators, who took up bulk enrolment of voters, have been kept under suspension pending inquiry.

Speaking to media at the Collectorate in Kakinada recently, District Collector Kartikeya Misra said bulk online enrolment of voters was observed. “Some mischievous people applied in Form 7 for deletions and Form 6 for additions through online without consent and knowledge of the voters concerned. This is illegal and punishable under Section 31 of Representation of the People Act, 1950,” he added.

The operators who were suspended are Veerareddy Rohit Saivenkat (Recharlapeta) Guthula Hemasundar (Jagannaickpur) M Harikumar (Turangi) Matcha Satish (Yetimoga), Chokka David (Dummulapeta) and Kosuri Sivasaidurga (Kotha Kakinada).

The collector further said the authorised officers of the ERO should accept only individual applications. “However, if individual applications related to the members of the same household or family are presented together, they may be accepted.”

“Claims and objections presented in bulk by any individual and organisation that are not authorised by BLO will be rejected.”He clarified that Form 7 could be filled by a person whose name was already in that electoral roll. “Making false declaration is punishable under Section 31 of Representation of the People Act and the police have been advised to lodge FIRs for such mischiefs in case of receipt of genuine complaints,” he added.

Implementation of code of conduct

Kakinada: With the Model Code of Conduct in effect to ensure free and fair MLC polls, civic bodies have taken up special drives to remove propaganda materials, cover statues of eminent personalities with white sheets and the likes. The move was taken following instructions by the district collector. Flexies and banners in Kothapet market area were removed. Statues of NT Rama Rao, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and GMC Balayogi were covered with white clothes