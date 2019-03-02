AP girl attempts suicide after ‘gangrape’ by classmate, ex-student

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A minor girl studying Class X in a private school was allegedly raped by two students of the same school on Sunday.

Depressed over the school management’s threats and attempts to cover up the incident, she attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the school building after narrating what happened in her Mathematics exam paper on Monday. The management describing the incident as an accident secretly shifted the girl to Kurnool for treatment.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Proddatur One Town police late on Thursday night after their daughter regained consciousness and explained to them what happened.

According to the victim’s family members, the girl, who hails from Chinna Dandluru village in Yerraguntla mandal, has been studying in the private school at Proddatur since she was in lower kindergarten (LKG).

She has been staying in the hostel along with four other girls, one boy and a caretaker. On Sunday (February 24), the girl was alone as two of the four other girls went to their native place and the caretaker went on leave to Gooty in Anantapur district.

Two other girls went for dinner. The victim was alone in the room. At that time, the only boy in the hostel, who was her classmate knocked on her door and asked her for her notebook to clarify some doubts.

As she was bringing the notebook, the student along with another boy, who was their senior and left the school previous year, forced their way into the room and attacked her. She tried to escape from their clutches but in vain. The two boys gagged her before violating her.

Derecognise school: Student unions

Meanwhile, on learning about the incident, Human Rights Forum State vice-president K Jayasri, VIRASAM former secretary Varalakshmi, women’s organisation leader Padma and some student organisations staged a protest in front of the school demanding immediate arrest of the school correspondent and his wife along with the accused. They demanded cancellation of school recognition.

Jayasri said only after they called the district education officer, MEO Savitri visited the school and started an inquiry. “It is irresponsible on the part of education department,” she said. The school also refused to give the answer sheet on which the girl wrote what happened, she added.MEO Savitri said they are inquiring into the incident and would submit the report shortly to the higher officials and as per their instructions, necessary action will be initiated.