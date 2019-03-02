‘Go back Modi’ slogan echoes in Vishakhapatnam; Left leaders arrested 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dharna Chowk near the GVMC office here on Friday reverberated with slogans against Prime Minister Narender Modi as a large number of people gathered at the dharna organised in protest against his visit to the city.

Ministers Ganta Srinivsa Rao, Ayyanna Patrudu and Kidari Sravan and a host of MLAs, including Giddi Eswari, Palla Srinivas, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Peela Govind joined the dharna organised by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Tension prevailed near the DRM office when police arrested CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna and his CPM counterpart P Madhu and Left party leaders and workers when they were proceeding in a rally to the DRM office to protest against the Prime Minister’s visit.

Earlier, they staged a demonstration with empty vessels at the Dharna Chowk and took out a rally to the DRM office. The Left party leaders said that Modi had no right to visit the State without fulfilling the promises.

They said that even the zone announced just a couple of days ago was far short of the expectations of people. The leaders and workers were bundled into waiting vans and they were taken to a kalyana mandapam near barracks.