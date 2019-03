By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural Police recently received the Skoch Order of Merit award for women safety initiatives it took up under the Sabala programme.

Tenali DSP M Snehita received it during a programme in New Delhi on February 25 Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said 62 teams were working under Sabala to prevent crimes against women and children.