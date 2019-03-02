Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maha Shivaratri at Kotappakonda: RTC to run 333 special buses to Guntur

Arrangements are in full swing at Kotappakonda hill shrine for the Maha Shivaratri festivities beginning on March 4.

File photo of the decked up Kotappakonda hill shrine during Maha Shivaratri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Arrangements are in full swing at Kotappakonda hill shrine for the Maha Shivaratri festivities beginning on March 4. Over five lakh devotees, chanting ‘Hara Hara Mahadev’ and ‘Cheduko Kotaiah’, from across the State are expected to visit the temple–located 13 km away from Narasaraopet, district officials said.

As part of this, the district administration on Friday conducted a meeting to review the preparations being made ahead of the festival.  APSRTC will be operating 333 special buses from various depots to the district on March 3 and 4; 133 buses from Narasaraopet and 110 from Chilakaluripet will be run to reach ‘Kotapakkonda Tirunallu’. In addition, services of 70 buses will be used for commuting of VVIPs.

Narasaraopet DSP D Ravi Varma said elaborate arrangements were being made for Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the hill shrine where VVIPs and ministers were expected to be present on the occasion.
Endowment Officer Y Bhairagi said two lakh laddus and ‘areeselu’ were prepared for devotees. Stating that the cost of special pooja tickets would be `75, `150 and `300, he said there were provisions for free darshan too. “The temple authorities and committee members are making all necessary preparations for smooth conduct of the festival. The department is arranging for pandals and barricades.”

Guntur Joint Collector-2 Satyanarayana directed the Prohibition and Excise Department to stop liquor sale within the radius of 10 km of Kotappakonda to avoid untoward incidents during Maha Shivratri. He asked the transport department to check for vehicles run by operators without licenses and seize private buses plying pilgrims to the venue.

Deity at 1,587 feet height

The highlight of the festival at the hill shrine will be the presence of lofty illuminated ‘prabhalu,’ made of bamboo and decorated with coloured cloth and paper. Some of them are as tall as 60-70 feet and carried on bullock carts.

The deity on the top of hill shrine is in the shape of Sivalinga and is known as Trikoteswara Swamy. A steep flight of steps leads to the hill and the deity is located at a height of 1,587 feet.

