Opposition parties playing politics, hating country, helping Pakistan, says Modi   

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday questioned the leaders of the Maha Milawat (a reference to the Congress-led anti-BJP parties) as to why they were busy weakening India and playing politics that could only be of help to Pakistan.

“I would like to ask such Maha Milawat leaders why are they playing this type of politics... Pakistan is taking advantage of it. Why, in their blind hatred for Modi, they have started hating the country,” he questioned.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting in Visakhapatnam when the entire country was glued to TV screens waiting to watch wing commander Capt Abhinandan’s return from Pakistan, the Prime Minister commented, “It is our country’s misfortune that at a time when the entire world is demanding answers from Pakistan, some people here are issuing statements to weaken our armed forces. Such people should introspect to understand why their statements are being praised in Pakistan Parliament... Why they are being praised and why their names are also being taken to target India!”

In the same breath, he said the country realises the agenda of the Maha Milawat. “They want to come together to give the country a weak (Majboor) government. This endeavor of theirs will never succeed since the country has seen what a strong government, to which only the country matters, can do. It is because of this strong government that our enemy is now in a situation which was once inconceivable,” he claimed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the crowd at Railway Exhibition Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday; Students taking selfie at the venue I G satyanarayana

The Prime Minister went on to add that there could be ‘Jai Jawan and Jai Kisan’ only with such a strong government in place. He elaborated as to how Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana has started benefiting 12 crore farmers including 78 lakh farmers in the State. “This is just a beginning,” he said.

Modi, who started his speech in Telugu eulogising the beauty and importance of Visakhapatnam, reiterated that his government is committed for the development of the port city and North Andhra.

“Today, I am standing before you with a good news. Your long-standing dream of separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters has become a reality today. We have announced the South Coast Railway Zone, which is in tune with AP Reorganisation Act. It will not only ensure better railway connectivity but also create more job opportunities and prove vital for the economic development of the region.”

Without taking the name of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said the announcement of new railway zone also unmasks the plot of those who are misleading people to protect their own political interests and hide their corruption, by telling lies. “They are not striving to ensure better opportunities to sons and daughters of the State, but striving for the ‘opportunities’ and betterment of their own sons and daughters,” he criticised.

Listing out various projects that were sanctioned to Visakhapatnam including international airport, six-lane national highway, IIM, IIPE, SAMER, ESI super speciality hospital, multi-mode logistic hub, expansion of steel plant, modernisation of refinery, Modi said transformation of Visakhapatnam as smart city is going at a brisk pace.

In an apparent reference to Naidu, Modi called him an “expert in U-turn,” and said had he fulfilled the promises made by him, he could not have had to blame the Prime Minister for his follies.“Today, that leader is making rounds of those who have insulted Telugu people and Telugu pride time and again,” he said. Modi has been training his guns on Naidu, seeking to remind him that the late NT Ramarao had founded the TDP against the Congress.

“Why is he (Naidu) not telling what he will do for AP and what is his agenda for the country? Instead is he only making noise to remove Modi?” he sought to know. Stating that a particular leader wants to remove Modi, because the needs of poor, middle class, farmers, Dalit and oppressed are being taken care of and a positive change is being brought in their lives. “He wants to remove me because of our tough stance against middlemen and corruption. Because we are taking big and tough decisions to benefit the country,” he said. Stating that under his government India is being given a new direction and approach, Modi said afraid of that change those leaders are against resorting to ‘Maha Milawat’ drama.

“Their efforts will not succeed, as people of the country have become aware of their motives and also experienced the benefit of having a strong government in the country,” the Prime Minister said.

