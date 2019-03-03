Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bulgarian national arrested for cloning debit cards

City assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mahendra Mathe gave details to the media on cracking of the case here on Saturday.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City Task Force police with the support of Cybercrime wing officials, arrested a Bulgarian national, who withdrew Rs13 lakh by using cloned Master and Visa cards of foreign banks. The police seized Rs13.03 lakh cash along with the equipment used for committing the fraud from the possession of the accused.

City assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mahendra Mathe gave details to the media on cracking of the case here on Saturday. According to police, the City Task Force team, led by the ACP, came to know that a foreign national was frequenting to ATM centres in a suspicious manner and was put up in Dolphin Hotel and cloning ATM cards in his room. 

The police said Cybercrime Circle Inspector V Gopinath along with his team raided his room and apprehended the accused identified as Valkanov Miroslav Andreanov and filed a case under Sections 65, 66 C & D of the IT Act. During interrogation, Andreanov confessed to the crime.

The accused said he worked as a barman and his friend took him to an unknown person, who said that they would arrange his travel to Kolkata where he will receive one laptop, card cloning machine, Airtel SIM card and empty cards for card cloning. He would also be offered 20 per cent commission on the total money withdrawn from ATMs in India.

As per the plan, he reached Kolkata on January 31 on a travel Visa. After collecting the equipment, including 160 SIM cards, he reached the city on February 3. After putting up in various hotels, he shifted to the Dolphin Hotel on February 19. 

During his stay in the city, he used Telegram account with an Indian SIM card and received messages from unknown accounts as links and photos of sendspace.com files, containing credit/debit card numbers of foreigners along with PIN numbers and country’s name. Later, he used the laptop and cloning device and copied the card numbers on blank cards to clone 76 cards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Debit card Online fraud Cybercrime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp