Clear 2.78 lakh pending applications by March 5: EC instructs Guntur administration

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Election Commission (EC) has directed Guntur administration to clear 2.78 lakh pending applications received through Form 6, 6A 7, 8 and 8A. In a review meeting by EC officials here on Saturday, Collector K Sasidhar was asked to finish verification of all applications for inclusion, deletion, correction and transposition of voters’ names by March 5. People of 17 Assembly constituencies started submitting these forms to municipal chiefs and tahsildars from November 1 last year. Voter enrolment drive was later extended due to some complaints by political parties.

Stating all pending applications would be cleared by the deadline set by the EC, the collector said tahsildars and municipal commissioners would be installing 450 computers to expedite the process. “An action plan is in place to clear 40,000 applications per day and district officials will work long hours until all of the pending ones are cleared. Criminal cases will be filed against persons found guilty of lodging bogus complaints.”

Meanwhile, local leaders of YSRC and TDP have lodged complaints with the authorities. The one by Gurajala YSRCP in-charge Kasu Mahesh Reddy to Election Commission stated that 11,000 legitimate electors were suspiciously deleted from the voters’ list of the Assembly constituency. Further, YSRC Narasaraopet MLA Dr G Srinivasa Reddy lodged a plaint with APCEO Gopalakrishna Dwivedi about 3,400 double entry voters in Narasaraopet constituency. TDP’s Sk Rehana alleged that YSRC leaders submitted bogus applications requesting deletion of 200 TDP supporters.

Action plan to clear 40k requests every day

