Impersonator caught at exam centre in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A case has been booked on a person who wrote the English Paper-2 exam in the name of another person at Samyuktha MJM Junior College at Anakapalle on Saturday. According to RIO, Nagesh, V Visakha of BSc Chemistry was caught, while trying to write the examination for K Raju who is to appear for the Intermediate second-year exam.

As per the details, K Raju, an MPC student of AMAL Junior College at Anakapalle is appearing for the Intermediate second-year examination. On Saturday, his friend Visakha of S Rayavaram, appeared for the exam instead of Raju and was caught by the invigilators.

