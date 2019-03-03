Setback to Congress as Kotla family joins TDP

Home States Andhra Pradesh

On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid foundation stone for three major irrigation projects in the district.

KURNOOL: In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State, former Union minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, his wife and former MLA Kotla Sujathamma and their followers joined the TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a well-attended public meeting at Kodumur on Saturday. 

DCC president P Lakshmi Reddy, former ZP chairman A Venkataswami, former MLA Madhana Gopal and several ZPTCs, MPTCs and surpanches also joined the ruling party along with Kotla.The three-time MP has resigned from the Congress recently. He is expected to be fielded from the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections. 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid foundation stone for three major irrigation projects in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Kotla said, “Kurnool district is facing severe water problem on the irrigation front and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has promised to resolve it. He has been implementing many schemes for the welfare of the farmers.” 

“All honest people are joining the TDP...,” remarked Chief Minister Naidu.
Losing the support of one of the most influential political family in the district is expected to affect poll prospects of the Congress in the district. Suryaprakash Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, was Union minister of State for railways under the UPA II tenure.

