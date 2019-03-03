Tension prevails in Kadapa village as cops detain YSRCP, TDP leaders 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police detained YSRCP former MP Y S Avinash Reddy and Jammalamadugu constituency in-charge M Sudhir Reddy ahead of ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ programme at Sunnapurallapalle village in Jammalamadugu mandal on Saturday. Police also detained TDP leaders and former MLCs P Ramasubba Reddy and C Narayana Reddy, the brother of minister C Adinarayana Reddy, in order to stop them from participating in a party programme in the same village.

The YSRCP organised a programme in Sunnapurallapalle village on Saturday morning in which 30 families were supposed to join the Opposition party. The YSRCP has taken permission to organise the programme as well. Meanwhile, the TDP also arranged a programme in the same village in the morning.

Sensing law and order problem if both the parties organise programmes in the village, Pulivendula DSP Nagaraju and CI Shankaraiah asked YSRCP leader Avinash Reddy, who was about to leave for the village, not to go as the TDP is also organising a programme there.

When Avinash Reddy tried to go to the village ignoring police warning, he was put under house arrest. Following the police action, a large number of YSRCP activists rushed to the spot. Later, police allowed Avinash Reddy to attend two marriage functions in Pulivendula with police escort. Police also detained YSRCP Jammalamadugu in-charge M Sudhir Reddy when he was about leave for the village from Yerraguntla.

The police also detained TDP leaders P Ramasubba Reddy and C Narayana Reddy when they were going to Sunnapurallapalle village. Speaking to the media, Avinash Reddy alleged that the police detained him at the behest of minister Adinarayana Reddy. He said that they wanted to go to the village on the invitation of the villagers but the minister, with the help of police, foiled the plan. He said they had taken prior permission to organise programme in the village.