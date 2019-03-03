Three die in road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Three persons died in separate road accidents in Guntur district on Saturday. In one of the incidents, a 19-year-old lorry driver was killed after he dashed the vehicle with another lorry near Achempeta. In another incident, M Narasimha Rao (64) was killed after he hit a lorry with his two-wheeler in Bapatla mandal.
