Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Port Trust terminal to be extended

The VPT entered into an agreement with JM Baxi Group in 2014.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Visakhapatnam Container Terminal of Visakhapatnam Port Trust | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a long hiatus works of the extension of container terminal will begin soon. Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairperson MT Krishna Babu handed over the work order to VCTPL on Saturday. Deputy Chairperson PL Haranadh, VPT officials and Anil Narayanan, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, VCTPL and his team were present. The extension project was conceived in 2012 with IPA submitting a feasibility report to extend the existing container terminal at a cost of Rs 633.11 crore.

The VPT entered into an agreement with JM Baxi Group in 2014. However, the project got delayed due to hurdles in getting environment, wildlife and other clearances. Lack of road connectivity to the project site was also one of the reasons for the delay in commencement of the extension of the terminal.

According to a VCTPL official, the project construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by March 2021.  The project is being taken up on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis duly enhancing the capacity of the existing container terminal to meet the growing business needs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Port Trust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp