Visakhapatnam Port Trust terminal to be extended

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a long hiatus works of the extension of container terminal will begin soon. Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairperson MT Krishna Babu handed over the work order to VCTPL on Saturday. Deputy Chairperson PL Haranadh, VPT officials and Anil Narayanan, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, VCTPL and his team were present. The extension project was conceived in 2012 with IPA submitting a feasibility report to extend the existing container terminal at a cost of Rs 633.11 crore.

The VPT entered into an agreement with JM Baxi Group in 2014. However, the project got delayed due to hurdles in getting environment, wildlife and other clearances. Lack of road connectivity to the project site was also one of the reasons for the delay in commencement of the extension of the terminal.

According to a VCTPL official, the project construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by March 2021. The project is being taken up on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis duly enhancing the capacity of the existing container terminal to meet the growing business needs.