War will not fetch votes for PM Modi, says Chandrababu Naidu

If that is their strategy, then people will teach them a fitting lesson in the elections.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:51 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Prime Minister Chandrababu Naidu is trying to take political advantage out of the India-Pakistan tension following the Pulwama terror attack.
He reminded Modi that the BJP will not get votes by creating a war hysteria in the country.  “The Prime Minister and his team think that war will fetch them votes.

If that is their strategy, then people will teach them a fitting lesson in the elections. Votes will come when you save people and not kill them and votes will come only when you deliver on your promises,” he pointed out. On the occasion, Naidu also accused  YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of creating hurdles in the State’s development.

The CM laid foundation stones for Vedavathi lift irrigation scheme to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,942 crores, Rajolibanda Right main canal works at an estimated cost of Rs 1,985 crores and Gundrevula reservoir at estimated cost of Rs2,880 crore on the occasion. The CM also said people voting for YS Jagan is equal to voting for Narendra Modi who has cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh in the last five years.

