CISF men observe security week  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Security week is being observed from Sunday at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit of Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations of CISF. Commandant JP Azad said as part of the activities of the week-long celebration activities including sports, awareness drives, medical camps, essay-writing and painting competitions would be conducted.

A blood donation camp was organised to mark the occasion. Deputy Chairman of VPT P L Harnath, who was the chief guest, lauded the role of CISF in ensuring the security of critical infrastructure in the country.