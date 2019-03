By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City Task Force team, led by Mahendra Mathe, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), along with Arilova CI, conducted raid at the 4th Floor, KS Residency, Gudlavanipalem in the city limits on Saturday and apprehended four persons who were involved in cricket betting activity.

Mahendra Mathe said on receipt of credible information about a cricket betting gang, they conducted a raid on the flat of the accused at Gudlavanipalem area.