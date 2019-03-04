Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyberabad police serve notice on IT Grid CEO

While notices were served in person on the four, notice was pasted at the entrance of Ashok’s house as he was not available when police visited him.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating alleged data theft case by TDP’s ‘Seva Mitra’ mobile app, slapped a notice on Ashok Dakavaram, CEO of IT Grid India Pvt Ltd on Sunday.

Investigating officials said they were still in the process of collecting information as to what quantity of data was accessed by the app developer and how much of it was misused for various reasons, as alleged by the complainant, Lokeshwar Reddy.

They further said, “Based on the findings, we will decide if assistance from Election Commission or UIDAI or any other authority is needed in the investigation.”  Notices were also served under Section 160 of the CrPC on Saturday by the police on four IT Grid employees - R Bhaskar, Phani, G Chandrasekhar and Vikram Goud - to appear before Madhapur police by Sunday.

But none of them turned up.  While notices were served in person on the four, notice was pasted at the entrance of Ashok’s house as he was not available when police visited him. Police asked them to submit the details of the kind of services provided to IT Grid, Seva Mitra app, Bluefrog Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seva Mitra TDP app Data theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp