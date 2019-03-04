Cyberabad police serve notice on IT Grid CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating alleged data theft case by TDP’s ‘Seva Mitra’ mobile app, slapped a notice on Ashok Dakavaram, CEO of IT Grid India Pvt Ltd on Sunday.

Investigating officials said they were still in the process of collecting information as to what quantity of data was accessed by the app developer and how much of it was misused for various reasons, as alleged by the complainant, Lokeshwar Reddy.

They further said, “Based on the findings, we will decide if assistance from Election Commission or UIDAI or any other authority is needed in the investigation.” Notices were also served under Section 160 of the CrPC on Saturday by the police on four IT Grid employees - R Bhaskar, Phani, G Chandrasekhar and Vikram Goud - to appear before Madhapur police by Sunday.

But none of them turned up. While notices were served in person on the four, notice was pasted at the entrance of Ashok’s house as he was not available when police visited him. Police asked them to submit the details of the kind of services provided to IT Grid, Seva Mitra app, Bluefrog Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd.