Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cycle-borne hunters nabbed for serial rapes, murders

The accused after stealing the victims’ mobile phones damaged and discarded them in a two-kilometre radius of the crime scene, the police said.

Published: 04th March 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police, who are investigating into the rape and murder of a woman at Buddhist caves in Guntupalli of West Godavari district on February 24, have discovered some chilling facts about the crimes committed by the four accused. They were involved in 32 such cases, of which only seven were reported, since December 2017. In the cases that were reported, three men and one woman were murdered by them, the police found out.

For the investigators, the first clue was that the four-member gang moved on bicycles, which is very unlikely as it is usually the stolen mobile phones that lead police to the suspects. 

The accused after stealing the victims’ mobile phones damaged and discarded them in a two-kilometre radius of the crime scene, the police said.

On February 24, the 20-year-old woman was found dead with her boyfriend, Naveen, severely injured in the restricted area of the Buddhist caves that is guarded by security guards. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was sexually assaulted and valuables of both the victims were robbed.

“After enquiring with the security guards, sheep graziers and locals living in the foothills of Guntupalli, we came to know that two-three persons were moving in the village on two bicycles for two-three days before the killing. One of them had a rifle used to hunt animals. This made us suspect that some hunters from nearby areas might be involved in the crime,’’ West Godavari Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash said.

Six teams were formed, which searched nearby areas in search of habitual hunters. “We came to know that there were nearly 20-30 people in the surrounding areas of Kamavarapukota and Bhimadole who matched the killers’ profiles. After questioning every one of them, some told us that a few men from Krishna district had come to their village to hunt animals,’’ the SP explained.

The police then narrowed down on those who were employed as watchmen to guard mangroves and fish ponds. “Based on the description given by the locals and security personnel that the suspects were lean with dark complexions, we searched areas near Krishna district too and finally nabbed the prime accused, Potluri Ankama Rao alias Raju of Mailavaram mandal in Krishna district.”

The police’s suspicion grew when Raju tried to escape from them. During investigation, Raju disclosed to the cops the whereabouts of his accomplices–Tupakula Somaiah and Tupakula Gangaiah of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal (West Godavari) and Manikula Nagaraju of Agiripalli (Krishna)– who were also caught.
“During our investigation, some shocking facts came to light. The gang was involved in 32 such cases and, of them, only seven were reported.

In these cases, the gang had killed three men and a woman, the SP added. Two unsolved cases against them were registered in Nuzvid, and one each in Ibrahimpatnam, Vissanappet, Madira (Khammam, Telangana) and Kamavarapukota (West Godavari).

Ravi Prakash said Raju worked as a security guard at a mango orchard at Vadlamanu and he often saw young lovers of 20-25 age group visiting the premises and indulging in sexual activities.

“Raju committed his first offence in December 2017 when he attacked a couple and sexually assaulted the girl. However, the case was not reported with the police, which gave him the courage to commit more offences,” the SP added.

In his later offences, Raju’s cousins Somaiah and Gangaiah, and friend Nagaraju helped him. “They targeted 20-25-year-old girls and conducted recce of places where these lovers came,’’ the police said.

Woman was sexually assaulted, friend beaten

Investigators’ first clue, which led them to catch the four accused in the case, was that the suspects moved on bicycles. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and her valuables, as well as her friend’s, were robbed

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp