Devotional fervour marks ‘Rathotsavam’ 

Gaiety and religious fervour marked the ‘Rathotsavam’ of Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Sunday.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:49 AM

Devotees participate in the chariot procession of Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Gaiety and religious fervour marked the ‘Rathotsavam’ of Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Sunday.The processional deities of Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy flanked by His two divine consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side, were ceremoniously mounted atop the giant wooden chariot amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns by the temple pundits.

Devotees congregated all along the mada streets through which the procession passed by. The chariot was tastefully decorated with different varieties of flowers, flags and festoons. As is customary, an umbrella was tied atop the mammoth chariot.

The chanting of ‘Govinda’ ‘Govinda’ by the devotees filled the air. The chariot rolled majestically down the thoroughfares of the temple preceded by temple paraphernalia, including caparisoned elephants, horses, bulls, cultural and bhajan troupes besides a contingent of Vedic pundits led by the priests of the temple.

The temple management also allowed the pilgrims, along with its staff, to pull the chariot. Temple Deputy EO Dhananjeyulu, AEO Lakshmaiah, chief priest Balaji Rangacharyulu and others participated.

TTD allocates Special darshan dates for disabled, elderly

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allotted special darshan dates for disabled and the elderly and parents with below 5-year-old kids. The TTD on Tuesday will issue 4,000 tokens in three slots for senior citizens and physically challenged for darshan on March 5 and 12 (1,000 tokens in 11 am slot, 2,000 in 2 pm slot and 1,000 in 3 pm slot). The TTD has appealed to all such devotees to visit Tirumala on the above dates and beget darshan of Lord. On March 6 and 13, parents with kids below 5-year-old can have darshan using Supatham route in two time slots-9 am and 1:30 pm.

