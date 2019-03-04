Home States Andhra Pradesh

Is it Ganta or Lokesh from Bheemili?

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has reiterated his intention to contest from Bheemili Assembly constituency in the 2019 elections.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. (FILE | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has reiterated his intention to contest from Bheemili Assembly constituency in the 2019 elections. His statement during a press conference here on Sunday assumed significance in view of speculation that IT Minister Nara Lokesh, son of  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, may contest from Bheemili constituency in the ensuing elections.

Bheemili has been a stronghold of the TDP since its inception in 1983 when Pusapati Ananda Gajapati Raju won with a big majority. Since then, the party retained the seat except in 2004 and 2009 when it was wrested by the Congress and Praja Rajyam Party respectively. RSDP Appala Narasimha Raju won from the constituency four times consecutively since 1985. In the 2014 elections, Ganta won the seat by over 38,000 votes’ majority.

The HRD minister said he had announced his decision to contest from Bheemili Assembly constituency during the mini Mahanadu of the party held in the city in May last year. He, however, said as a disciplined and loyal party leader, he would abide by the party high command’s decision.“I am ready to contest as per the directions of the party. I am even ready to work for the party without contesting if the party asks him to do so,” he said.

Bheemili has been the bone of contention as Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivasa Rao switched his loyalties to the YSRCP following dispute over the seat. Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, a staunch follower of Ganta Srinivasa Rao, joined along with him in Praja Rajyam in 2009  and successfully contested from Bheemili in 2009.  Later, he along with Ganta joined the TDP before 2014 elections and was elected to Lok Sabha from Anakapalle constituency. However, relations between Avanthi and Ganta strained as the former wanted to return to the Assembly from Bheemili.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp