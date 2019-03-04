Is it Ganta or Lokesh from Bheemili?

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has reiterated his intention to contest from Bheemili Assembly constituency in the 2019 elections. His statement during a press conference here on Sunday assumed significance in view of speculation that IT Minister Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, may contest from Bheemili constituency in the ensuing elections.

Bheemili has been a stronghold of the TDP since its inception in 1983 when Pusapati Ananda Gajapati Raju won with a big majority. Since then, the party retained the seat except in 2004 and 2009 when it was wrested by the Congress and Praja Rajyam Party respectively. RSDP Appala Narasimha Raju won from the constituency four times consecutively since 1985. In the 2014 elections, Ganta won the seat by over 38,000 votes’ majority.

The HRD minister said he had announced his decision to contest from Bheemili Assembly constituency during the mini Mahanadu of the party held in the city in May last year. He, however, said as a disciplined and loyal party leader, he would abide by the party high command’s decision.“I am ready to contest as per the directions of the party. I am even ready to work for the party without contesting if the party asks him to do so,” he said.

Bheemili has been the bone of contention as Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivasa Rao switched his loyalties to the YSRCP following dispute over the seat. Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, a staunch follower of Ganta Srinivasa Rao, joined along with him in Praja Rajyam in 2009 and successfully contested from Bheemili in 2009. Later, he along with Ganta joined the TDP before 2014 elections and was elected to Lok Sabha from Anakapalle constituency. However, relations between Avanthi and Ganta strained as the former wanted to return to the Assembly from Bheemili.