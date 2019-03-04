Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only Congress govt at Centre will grant SCS to AP: Chhattisgarh CM

AP Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy said that the BJP had already confirmed that it would not grant SCS to AP.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel speaking at the valedictory of the Congress party’s Bharosa Yatra at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh was possible only with Rahul Gandhi-led Congress government at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting at Narasannapeta as part of the valedictory of the Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Praja Yatra that started at Neelakantapuram in Anantapur district on February 19,  Baghel said that Rahul Gandhi would say only what he could do. The BJP government had deceived the people of Andhra Pradesh in various forms in the last 55 months. Had Rahul Gandhi been voted to power in 2014, the Congress would have granted the SCS to AP. He also said that the Congress government had waived `11,000 crore to 20,000 farmers under the loan waiver scheme in just 10 days of its coming to power in Chhattisgarh.

AP Congress in-charge Oommen Chandi said that the BJP which demanded the SCS to AP for 10 years had forgotten its promises after people voted the party to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP had totally deceived AP.

AP Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy said that the BJP had already confirmed that it would not grant SCS to AP.

“The Congress is still committed to its promise of granting SCS to AP,” Raghuveera Reddy said.If the Congress is voted to power in 2019, it would fulfil all the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, he said and added that the railway zone that was announced by the Centre on the eve of Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam was not the one that the AP people had fought for. Congress leaders Pallam Raju, JD Seelam, Koppula Raju, Subbarami Reddy, Christopher and others were present

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp