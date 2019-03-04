Only Congress govt at Centre will grant SCS to AP: Chhattisgarh CM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh was possible only with Rahul Gandhi-led Congress government at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting at Narasannapeta as part of the valedictory of the Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Praja Yatra that started at Neelakantapuram in Anantapur district on February 19, Baghel said that Rahul Gandhi would say only what he could do. The BJP government had deceived the people of Andhra Pradesh in various forms in the last 55 months. Had Rahul Gandhi been voted to power in 2014, the Congress would have granted the SCS to AP. He also said that the Congress government had waived `11,000 crore to 20,000 farmers under the loan waiver scheme in just 10 days of its coming to power in Chhattisgarh.

AP Congress in-charge Oommen Chandi said that the BJP which demanded the SCS to AP for 10 years had forgotten its promises after people voted the party to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP had totally deceived AP.

AP Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy said that the BJP had already confirmed that it would not grant SCS to AP.

“The Congress is still committed to its promise of granting SCS to AP,” Raghuveera Reddy said.If the Congress is voted to power in 2019, it would fulfil all the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, he said and added that the railway zone that was announced by the Centre on the eve of Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam was not the one that the AP people had fought for. Congress leaders Pallam Raju, JD Seelam, Koppula Raju, Subbarami Reddy, Christopher and others were present