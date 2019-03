By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police department has allotted five ‘crime spot’ vehicles to Guntur police that will be used by clues teams.“These vehicles will let clues teams reach a crime scene as early as possible for collection of evidences and eventually help in quick disposal of cases,” Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao said on Sunday.

Stating that each team will be assigned one four-wheeler, the SP added policemen who received special training are part of the clues teams.