Shiva temples decked up for Shivaratri

APSPDCL Superintending Engineer B Jayabharat Rao said special teams were formed to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to temples for Maha Shivaratri.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Prabha which fell during Kotappakonda Tirunala in Guntur district on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Endowments Department has made elaborate arrangements at famous Shiva temples in the district for Maha Shivaratri. Foolproof measures have been taken to meet devotee rush and ensure hassle free darshan for all.

The Shiva temples in Amaravathi, Quarry, Govada, Satrasala, Pedakakani, Macherla, Daida and Kottappakonda have been spruced up for the occasion as they attract a huge number of devotees. The APSRTC is running 900 special buses from 13 depots in Guntur district to famous pilgrim centres. As many as 333 special buses are being run to Kotappakonda to meet the pilgrim rush.

Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said 2,000 policemen were deployed at Kotappakonda and 800 at other Shiva temples in the district to thwart any untoward incident during the festival.

Devotees hurt as Prabha falls

Guntur: A few devotees were injured when a tall Prabha collapsed during Kotappakonda Tirunala on Sunday. The 95-ft high Prabha was taken out from Uppalapadu in Narasaraopet mandal. Villagers mobilised `10 lakh for erection of the Prabha. A crane was arranged for supporting the tall structure. It took 15 days to construct the Prabha. Hundreds of devotees participated in a procession taken out as part of Prabhotsavam. The Prabha collapsed when it reached near Kotappakonda hill.

