Staff demand scrapping of CPS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A large number of employees from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts took out ‘Atma ghosha rally’ from AU Engineering College grounds to GVMC office demanding scrapping of contributory pension scheme (CPS) on Sunday. The rallyists, wearing black dresses, raised slogans demanding immediate withdrawal of contributory pension scheme.

Later, speaking at a meeting organised at Gandhi statue here APCPSEA, State Finance Secretary R Appala Raju said interim relief (IR) and dearness allowance (DA) will not bring any relief for them. Only scrapping of CPS will bring real benefit to lakhs of people, he said.