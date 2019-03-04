Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three NTR statues vandalised in Andhra Pradesh, TDP stages protest

The police said the former CM's statues in Stambalagaruvu, Nehru Nagar and in A.T Agraharam were found in bad conditions as the miscreants set them on fire.

Published: 04th March 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants vandalised statues of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao at three locations in Guntur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday sparking tension in the city. The police said the former CM's statues in Stambalagaruvu, Nehru Nagar and in A.T Agraharam were found in bad conditions as the miscreants set them on fire.

Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, TDP leaders lodged a complaint with Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao and staged a protest. Condemning the act, Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu, Narasaraopet MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and TDP BC leader B Srinivas Yadav said it was a conspiracy by opposition leaders to create an atmosphere of tension among the public as State elections were round the corner. They asked the police to restrain such unethical activities and take severe action against the culprits.

They also alleged that leaders of other parties were trying to create fear among the TDP by committing the act of vandalism. TDP's D Manikyavaraprasad, Rayapati Ranga Rao, M Mohana Krishna, D Prabhakar, Guntur East Constituency in-charge M Giri and former corporator Y Veeranjaneyulu took part in the protest.

3 held for sharing objectionable posts released

Guntur: Arundelpet police have registered cases against 13 persons and arrested three of them in connection with objectionable social media posts against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Those arrested--Sk Khalesha Vali, G Gopisrivasthava Reddy and P Rameswara Reddy--were later released on bail.

Meanwhile, the police is still on the lookout for the remaining 10, who continue to post objectionable content. Circle Inspector B Brahmaiah said the police would take stern action against such individuals. Earlier, Jana Sena activists had staged a sit-in demanding release of those individuals who were taken in for questioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTR statues vandalised statues vandalised

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp