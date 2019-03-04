Three NTR statues vandalised in Andhra Pradesh, TDP stages protest

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants vandalised statues of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao at three locations in Guntur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday sparking tension in the city. The police said the former CM's statues in Stambalagaruvu, Nehru Nagar and in A.T Agraharam were found in bad conditions as the miscreants set them on fire.

Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, TDP leaders lodged a complaint with Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao and staged a protest. Condemning the act, Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu, Narasaraopet MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and TDP BC leader B Srinivas Yadav said it was a conspiracy by opposition leaders to create an atmosphere of tension among the public as State elections were round the corner. They asked the police to restrain such unethical activities and take severe action against the culprits.

They also alleged that leaders of other parties were trying to create fear among the TDP by committing the act of vandalism. TDP's D Manikyavaraprasad, Rayapati Ranga Rao, M Mohana Krishna, D Prabhakar, Guntur East Constituency in-charge M Giri and former corporator Y Veeranjaneyulu took part in the protest.

3 held for sharing objectionable posts released

Guntur: Arundelpet police have registered cases against 13 persons and arrested three of them in connection with objectionable social media posts against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Those arrested--Sk Khalesha Vali, G Gopisrivasthava Reddy and P Rameswara Reddy--were later released on bail.

Meanwhile, the police is still on the lookout for the remaining 10, who continue to post objectionable content. Circle Inspector B Brahmaiah said the police would take stern action against such individuals. Earlier, Jana Sena activists had staged a sit-in demanding release of those individuals who were taken in for questioning.