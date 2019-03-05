3 NTR statues vandalised, TDP stages stir

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants vandalised statues of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao at three locations in Guntur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday sparking tension in the city. The police said the former CM’s statues in Stambalagaruvu, Nehru Nagar and in A.T Agraharam were in bad condition as the miscreants had set them on fire.

Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, TDP leaders lodged a complaint with Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao and staged a protest. Condemning the act, Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu, Narasaraopet MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and TDP BC leader B Srinivas Yadav alleged it was a conspiracy by opposition leaders to create an atmosphere of tension among the public as State elections were round the corner. They asked the police to restrain such unethical activities and take severe action against the culprits.

They also alleged that leaders of other parties were trying to create fear among the TDP by committing the act of vandalism. TDP’s D Manikyavaraprasad, Rayapati Ranga Rao, M Mohana Krishna, D Prabhakar, Guntur East Constituency in-charge M Giri and former corporator Y Veeranjaneyulu took part in the protest.

Act a conspiracy by some, say leaders

