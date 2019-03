By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Post a complaint of bulk voter enrolment by Kakinada Tahsildar (Urban) T Prasad, several cases have been registered in police stations of the town. It was reported that six Mee Seva operators were suspended by EG Collector Kartikeya Mishra a few days ago for taking up bulk enrolment of voters.

According to the police, the tahsildar has filed a report with them that stated 10 persons had filed mass requests for changes in the voter’s list.