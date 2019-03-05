Challa quits TDP, set to join YSRC

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Senior TDP leader, former MLA and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Challa Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday resigned from the party and his post. Challa sent his resignation letter to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. In the letter, he stated that due to some personal reasons, he is quitting the party and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman post. Challa, who is in Hyderabad, is known to be joining YSR Congress in the presence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 8.

It may be mentioned here that Naidu invited Challa into the party during 2014 elections promising MLC nomination, but he was overlooked in four MLC elections in the last four years. Challa asserted that he contested from Dhone against the families of stalwarts such as former CM Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Deputy CM KE Krishnamurthy on the advice of NTR and won as an MLA for three terms.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Nandyal MP SPY Reddy is planning to join Jana Sena. In view of poor health condition of SPY Reddy, Naidu is planning to allocate the seat to TDP in-charge of Nandikotkur M Sivananda Reddy.