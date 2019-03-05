Crocodile found wandering Piduguralla streets

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Piduguralla forest officials captured a crocodile in the rural town on Monday after locals of Srinivasa Nagar colony reported that the reptile was wandering the streets in the early hours of the day.

Locals even tried to capture the reptile on their own, but failed and V Brahmeswara Rao (25) was injured after the crocodile attacked him. They said the reptile might have come through Krishna river right canal near Piduguralla.

Piduguralla CI P Veerandra Babu said forest officials rushed to the spot after locals informed the police of the same. “The reptile will be released in the Nagarjuna Sagar dam soon,” adding the injured person was receiving treatment in a private hospital.