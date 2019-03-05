Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crocodile found wandering Piduguralla streets

Piduguralla CI P Veerandra Babu said forest officials rushed to the spot after locals informed the police of the same.

Published: 05th March 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

The captured crocodile in the rural town of Guntur district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Piduguralla forest officials captured a crocodile in the rural town on Monday after locals of Srinivasa Nagar colony reported that the reptile was wandering the streets in the early hours of the day.

Locals even tried to capture the reptile on their own, but failed and V Brahmeswara Rao (25) was injured after the crocodile attacked him. They said the reptile might have come through Krishna river right canal near Piduguralla.

Piduguralla CI P Veerandra Babu said forest officials rushed to the spot after locals informed the police of the same. “The reptile will be released in the Nagarjuna Sagar dam soon,” adding the injured person was receiving treatment in a private hospital.

