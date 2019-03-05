Deletion of voters: More complaints come to fore

By Express News Service

KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Electoral Officer made it clear that online filing of Form-7 for deleting names from voters en masse is illegal, complaints started to pour in from various parts of the State.

In Kadapa, YSRC senior leader and former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy lodged a complaint with the police stating that some unknown person filed an online application to delete his name from voters’ list. Reddy’s name was enrolled in Bakrapuram street in 134 polling stations limit.

Surprised on seeing the Form-7 application seeking removal of Vivekananda Reddy’s name from voters’ list, officials have initiated a probe into the matter. After knowing about the developments, Vivekananda Reddy lodged a complaint with Pulivendula police. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Vivekananda Reddy said the ruling TDP is trying to delete the names of YSRC sympathisers.

Meanwhile, in two different incidents, Krishna district police filed cases against two YSRC and two TDP leaders under sections 66 and 120 (B) IT Act when they tried to delete names from voters list by filing Form-7 online.

According to Machilipatnam police, a few people claiming to be supporters of TDP gave a representation before the tahsildar seeking deletion of around 50 voters stating that they are fake/repeated. When the tahsildar conducted a verification with the help of electoral officials, the claims were turned out to be fake and he filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Nandigama police took two persons, claiming to be ward members of the YSRC, into custody when they caught filing Form -7 applications online. “In both the cases, the accused were taken into custody and criminal cases were registered against them. A total of 13 cases with the same charges were registered across the district,” said Krishna district SP Sarvasresth Tripati.