HC closes habeas corpus petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday closed the habeas corpus petition filed by director of IT Grids India private limited after recording the statements of the four company employees who submitted that they were not detained by the police, but were assisting the police in a case investigation (relating to theft of data of voters in Andhra Pradesh state through a mobile app “Seva Mithra”). The bench examined them separately before recording their statements.

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, Madhapur police on Monday produced the alleged four detenues - Regonda Bhaskar, Phani Kaduluri, Gurudu Chandra Sekhar and Vikram Goud Rebbala - before the bench of Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther dealing with a habeas corpus petition moved in the form of House motion by D Ashok, director of IT Grids company of the city, alleging that his four employees were detained by the police illegally. The court was told that the police had issued notices to the said four persons under Section 160 CrPC.