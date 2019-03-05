Objectionable social media posts: 3 arrested
GUNTUR: Arundelpet police have registered cases against 13 persons and arrested three of them in connection with objectionable social media posts against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Those arrested–Sk Khalesha Vali, G Gopisrivasthava Reddy and P Rameswara Reddy–were later released on bail.
Meanwhile, the police is still on the lookout for the remaining 10, who continue to post objectionable content. Circle Inspector B Brahmaiah said the police would take stern action against such individuals.
Earlier, Jana Sena activists had staged a sit-in demanding release of those individuals who were taken in for questioning.