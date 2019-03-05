Home States Andhra Pradesh

Personal data theft: Case of trespass filed against unidentified persons

Lokeshwar Reddy had lodged a complaint of data theft with police stating that a team of policemen from AP barged into his residence and tried to detain him illegally.

Published: 05th March 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

cyber, data breach, hacking, code, programming

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case of trespass and criminal intimidation was registered against a group of unidentified persons at KPHB police station of Cyberabad in connection with the AP police entering the house of data analyst T Lokeshwar Reddy.

Lokeshwar Reddy had lodged a complaint of data theft with police stating that a team of policemen from AP barged into his residence and tried to detain him illegally.

Taking a serious note of the events that unfolded on Sunday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar that said entry of AP police into their jurisdiction and trying to detain a person who has lodged a complaint here is not at all acceptable.

“We will definitely take up this issue with the AP government so that such incidents are not repeated in future,” Sajjanar said.

On Saturday at around 9.00 pm, a DSP rank officer and an Inspector from Guntur district approached Madhapur police for investigating into a man missing case registered at Peddakakani police station in Guntur district. When they informed Madhapur police that they were searching for one Regonda Bhaskar, after a complaint by IT Grids owner Ashok Dakavaram. Madhapur police informed that they have already served notices to Bhaskar, after which Guntur police went back. Sajjanar said till this, they followed the procedure, but what happened on Sunday is completely illegal.

“How can they trespass into the residence of a complainant and threaten him and his family members, even as the investigation was going on. Moreover, there is no connection between the missing person and the complainant, which is another violation,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Data theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp