Personal data theft: Case of trespass filed against unidentified persons

HYDERABAD: A case of trespass and criminal intimidation was registered against a group of unidentified persons at KPHB police station of Cyberabad in connection with the AP police entering the house of data analyst T Lokeshwar Reddy.

Lokeshwar Reddy had lodged a complaint of data theft with police stating that a team of policemen from AP barged into his residence and tried to detain him illegally.

Taking a serious note of the events that unfolded on Sunday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar that said entry of AP police into their jurisdiction and trying to detain a person who has lodged a complaint here is not at all acceptable.

“We will definitely take up this issue with the AP government so that such incidents are not repeated in future,” Sajjanar said.

On Saturday at around 9.00 pm, a DSP rank officer and an Inspector from Guntur district approached Madhapur police for investigating into a man missing case registered at Peddakakani police station in Guntur district. When they informed Madhapur police that they were searching for one Regonda Bhaskar, after a complaint by IT Grids owner Ashok Dakavaram. Madhapur police informed that they have already served notices to Bhaskar, after which Guntur police went back. Sajjanar said till this, they followed the procedure, but what happened on Sunday is completely illegal.

“How can they trespass into the residence of a complainant and threaten him and his family members, even as the investigation was going on. Moreover, there is no connection between the missing person and the complainant, which is another violation,” he said.