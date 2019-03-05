Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fire on Yesvantapur-Tatanagar Express in Andhra Pradesh

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam section of Vijayawada Division when the train was on its way from Yesvantapur in Karnataka to Tatanagar in Jharkhand.

Officials said the pantry car was gutted in the fire that started near the Gollaprolu railway station.

By IANS

AMARAVATHI: Fire broke out on the Yesvantapur-Tatanagar Express in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh early on Tuesday. There were no reports of any injuries.

According to the South Central Railway (SCR) spokesman, on noticing the flames, the train was immediately brought to a halt and the pantry car was detached from rest of the train to prevent the blaze from spreading.

As a precaution, the S1 coach adjacent to the pantry car was also detached. A fire engine was rushed to the spot while overhead power supply for electric locomotive was switched off and the train services in both directions were stopped.

The affected train later resumed its onward journey. A coach was attached at Visakhapatnam to accommodate the passengers of the S1 coach.

Officials said normal train movement was restored on Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam section by 6 a.m.

The trains which were delayed include Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, Yesvantapur-Howrah Duronto Express, Tirupati-Puri Express, Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express, Chennai Central-Puri Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Express, Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express.

Gajanan Mallya, general manager, South Central Railway, monitored the situation from SCR headquarters in Secunderabad before air dashing to the spot. A Departmental Committee will probe the incident.

