Woman dies, 3 injured in stampede at Pattiseema

A woman was killed in a stampede at Pattiseema temple in West Godavari district on Monday as thousands of devotees thronged the shrine to have darshan of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Published: 05th March 2019

By Express News Service

ELURU: A woman was killed in a stampede at Pattiseema temple in West Godavari district on Monday as thousands of devotees thronged the shrine to have darshan of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Veerabhadra Swamy temple or popularly known as Pattiseema temple is located in the middle of Godavari river and devotees have to reach the temple in boats. Police erected barricades to send the devotees in an orderly manner to board the boats, but the swelling crowds resulted in piling up of people for nearly two-three hours.

The surge of devotees increased and they were forced to stand in the queue for hours together between 1 and 4 pm, leading to jostling. In the ensuing stampede, one devotee died and three others suffered severe injuries. The deceased was identified as Talari Kanakadurga (48) of Jangareddygudem.
Police brought the situation under control and shifted the injured J Sandhya Rani of Tadepalligudem and K Sai of Korukonda in East Godavari district to hospital.

Though devotees started arriving at Pattiseema from Sunday night itself, the arrangements were not up to the mark to meet the rush. Several devotees fell unconscious due to non-availability of drinking water and lack of temporary sheds to protect them from sweltering heat.

The launches arranged could not run properly as the water level in Godavari was not conducive for them to ferry devotees without any halts. A similar chaotic situation prevailed at the famous Srisailam temple as lakhs of devotees visited the hill shrine for Maha Shivaratri. Devotees jostled with one another to enter the queue from gate No 2. Srisailam Trust Board Chairman V Sivarami Reddy, who tried to control the situation at gate No 2, fell down and suffered minor injuries.

