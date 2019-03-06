Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 Srisailam pilgrims die, 15 injured as car overturns

Three pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured after a car overturned near Chintala Chenchugudem under Dornala Police Station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured after a car overturned near Chintala Chenchugudem under Dornala Police Station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.The deceased were identified as K Narsimhachari (35), a resident of Yarigeri village in Raichur district of Karnataka and his wife K Sumalatha (28), and Karre Timmappa (45), a native of Kothapalli in Gadwal district of Telangana.

Dornala SI Subba Rao said that 18 passengers, including a driver, were going to Kurnool, after taking part in the Sivaratri celebrations at the Srisailam temple. The driver of the vehicle lost control over the it as he tried to overtake another vehicle at the ghat road section. The injured were shifted to Kurnool government hospital. A case has been registered.

In another incident, a lorry driver was killed after he was run over by his vehicle in Marturu on Tuesday.
Police said he had halted to attend nature’s call. As he saw his vehicle moving, he jumped to stop but came under its tyres. He died on the spot. The deceased, G Sambasiva Rao (35), was from Guntur district.
In another accident, a man succumbed to injuries he suffered when the two-wheeler he was riding crashed into a parked lorry.

His daughter, who was the pillion, suffered injuries and was shifted to Ongole government hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp