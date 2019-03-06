3 Srisailam pilgrims die, 15 injured as car overturns

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured after a car overturned near Chintala Chenchugudem under Dornala Police Station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.The deceased were identified as K Narsimhachari (35), a resident of Yarigeri village in Raichur district of Karnataka and his wife K Sumalatha (28), and Karre Timmappa (45), a native of Kothapalli in Gadwal district of Telangana.

Dornala SI Subba Rao said that 18 passengers, including a driver, were going to Kurnool, after taking part in the Sivaratri celebrations at the Srisailam temple. The driver of the vehicle lost control over the it as he tried to overtake another vehicle at the ghat road section. The injured were shifted to Kurnool government hospital. A case has been registered.

In another incident, a lorry driver was killed after he was run over by his vehicle in Marturu on Tuesday.

Police said he had halted to attend nature’s call. As he saw his vehicle moving, he jumped to stop but came under its tyres. He died on the spot. The deceased, G Sambasiva Rao (35), was from Guntur district.

In another accident, a man succumbed to injuries he suffered when the two-wheeler he was riding crashed into a parked lorry.

His daughter, who was the pillion, suffered injuries and was shifted to Ongole government hospital.