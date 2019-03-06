AP government told to pay arrears to IAS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to IAS officer KV Ramana, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to pay salary arrears from November 14 last year till date to the said officer. Further, it also directed the government to give posting orders to the officer within three weeks.

The tribunal comprising Justice Reddy Kantha Rao (judicial member) and N Jayaseelan (administrative member) was passing this interim order in the petition filed by Ramana challenging the government’s inaction in giving him a post after relieving him from the post of managing director of Warehousing Corporation and for failure to pay him the salary arrears.

Petitioner’s counsel M Ravindranath Reddy submitted that the government has failed to give posting to the petitioner after his earlier post (MD of Warehousing Corporation) was handed over to a former IAS officer. Besides, no salary was paid to him for the last four months. Despite several representations there was no response from the authorities concerned.