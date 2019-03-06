Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-corporator’s murder mystery unravelled

In a major breakthrough, the city police has unravelled the mystery behind the murder of former corporator B Vijaya Reddy.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major breakthrough, the city police has unravelled the mystery behind the murder of former corporator B Vijaya Reddy. Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddha said here on Wednesday that the accused - Kola Venkata Hemanth Kumar (24) of Taallavalasa in Bheemili mandal and N Radhika (36), a resident of GVMC Layout at Srikanth Nagar in Arilova - were arrested at Rushikonda while they were travelling in a stolen car.

He said Hemanth Kumar befriended Radhika who worked for a real estate company where he brokered deals. Hemanth Kumar maintained an illicit relationship with Radhika who is a married woman. The duo got addicted to lavish lifestyle and committed robberies for easy money. Hemanth Kumar had criminal history and was convicted in a robbery case.

Stating that it was a perfectly planned murder, Laddha said the police seized the weapons used in the murder and `2,75,000 cash from the accused. He said the accused came to know that Vijaya Reddy was planning to sell her flat and approached her on February 23. They struck a deal to buy the flat for `1.35 crore. During their discussion with Vijaya Reddy, they came to know about her wealth. They told Vijaya Reddy that they would pay advance on February 24. However, Hemanth Reddy called her and said he would meet her on February 25.

Accordingly, Hemanth Kumar, went to Vijaya’s flat. Finding her alone, he tried to sexually assault her  and stabbed her indiscriminately, killing her on the spot. Later, he dragged the body into a bathroom in the flat and left it there. He removed his blood-stained clothes, placed them on Vijaya’s body and had a bath. He put on other pair of clothes and left the flat with stolen gold ornaments stolen. While leaving, he locked the main door and escaped in the car of the deceased.

murder

