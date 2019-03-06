Former TTD staffer dupes job aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A former employee of TTD, who duped a number of unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs in TTD by collecting huge amounts, was arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Tuesday.

He also promised them jobs in Yadagirigutta Devasthanam and Singareni Collieries Company Limited. He lured them with offers of the posts of data operators, store operators, multitasking staff and attenders and collected huge amounts from them, police said.

The arrested has been identified as Perumalla Ramesh, 28, a former employee of TTD, and a resident of Tarnaka. Ramesh worked as System Operator in TTD, Karimnagar as an outsourcing employee since 2015. He came in contact with many job aspirants from Karimnagar and assured jobs through backdoor using his contacts. So far, he cheated about 40 job aspirants, most of them from Karimnagar, police said.

He also cheated devotes promising Seva tickets of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, Task Force DCP P Radhakishan Rao said.