‘Illegal’ structure: HC relief to DGP Thakur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to maintain status quo till March 11 regarding the steps being taken on encroachment of park land by Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police RP Thakur at Prashasan Nagar in Hyderabad.

“What the authorities are doing when construction has taken place contrary to the sanctioned plan?. It has become a habit for the GHMC to issue notices to the violators for removal of unauthorised structures within 24 hours. In fact, such violations are taking place because of your negligence. You will come out of slumber only if somebody lodges a complaint or files petition before the court,” the bench observed.

The bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud passed this order on a PIL filed by YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, representing Mangalagiri constituency in Guntur district, seeking the court’s intervention and to issue orders for demolition of alleged illegal constructions taken up by the AP DGP. Except for issuance of notice the authorities failed to take any steps on the issue, the petitioner alleged.

As the PIL was originally listed before the Chief Justice court for hearing, it could not be taken up as Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan was on leave. Then the DGP’s counsel V Pattabhi made a mention before the above bench headed by Justice RS Chauhan with a plea to hear the case urgently. Considering the plea, the bench took up the PIL for hearing.

Petitioner’s counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy submitted that the DGP was allotted 502 sq yards (Plot No 149) at Prashasan Nagar. In 1996, he had obtained permission from the GHMC for G+1, but contrary to the approved plan, he constructed G+3. The GHMC officials failed to take any action. In 2008, the illegal construction was regularised under the BRS.