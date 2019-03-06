Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC Chief Jagan promises 70 percent jobs to local youth

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that they would form Gram Secretariat after forming the government.

YSRC Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking at Samara Sankaravam at SVGS Grounds in Nellore on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that they would form Gram Secretariat after forming the government. He said that people can apply for employment, ration card, social security pension and other services at the Gram Secretariat.

Addressing the YSRC booth cadre, as part of Samara Sankaravam at SVGS College Grounds here on Tuesday, Jagan said that Nellore district has Krishnapatnam Port and SEZs, but there were no employment opportunities for local youth. He explained that they would enact an Act in the first Assembly session, making it mandatory for companies to provide 70 per cent jobs to local youth.

“Industrial units should provide 70 per cent employment to local youth as per the Act. Compensation would be given to farmers who gave their land for setting up industries and employment for their children,” assured Jagan. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of not giving ration cards and also stopping pensions to beneficiaries who do not belong to Telugu Desam Party.

Jagan said that the TDP chief has been playing all tactics to win the ensuing elections along with his section of the media. “Chandrababu Naidu was trying to deceive self-help groups once again by launching Pasupu Kumkuma programme,” he said.

“We will offer a solution to every applicant within hours,” he said and added that they would sanction `20,000 per year to every engineering student towards their hostel and mess charges. He also appealed to the party cadre to publicise Navaratnalu scheme at the grassroots level in the district.

Ganesh from Venkatagiri constituency, Sarath Kumar from Nellore city, Hari Krishna from Sarvepalli and Subba Reddy from Udayagiri posed questions to Jagan during the booth-cadre meeting.YSRC senior leader and former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, party district convenor Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLAs M Goutham Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Sridhar Reddy and P Sanjeevaiah and others were present.

TAGS
YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy

