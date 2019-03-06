Home States Andhra Pradesh

Traffic offender ordered to serve midday meal

The official further said one such case against the offender was registered in Mangalagiri rural as well. Shukla then ordered to send Satheesh for social service on March 5, 6 and 7.

Published: 06th March 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Devideni Naga Satheesh serves food to government school students in Managlagiri on Tuesday as part punishment for traffic rule violation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: If you are caught using a mobile phone while driving in Guntur district, you may have to do social work for three days. In a first-of-its-kind move, Guntur Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla has ordered one such offender to serve midday meals to students of a government school in Manglagiri.

While conducting a road safety meeting with district officials here on Tuesday, Shukla noted that a large number of road accidents in the district involving two-wheelers were due to usage of phones while driving/riding. Such a move, the joint collector said, would help create awareness among the general public.

During the meeting, a transport department officer brought to the notice of the joint collector about one Devideni Naga Satheesh, who was repeatedly caught by the department officials talking on his phone while riding.

The official further said one such case against the offender was registered in Mangalagiri rural as well. Shukla then ordered to send Satheesh for social service on March 5, 6 and 7.  Satheesh, who belongs to Pedavadlapudi of Mangalagiri in Guntur district, will have to serve food to students on these three days.
Shukla added that usage of mobile phones while driving should be discouraged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mobile social work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp