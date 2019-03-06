Traffic offender ordered to serve midday meal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: If you are caught using a mobile phone while driving in Guntur district, you may have to do social work for three days. In a first-of-its-kind move, Guntur Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla has ordered one such offender to serve midday meals to students of a government school in Manglagiri.

While conducting a road safety meeting with district officials here on Tuesday, Shukla noted that a large number of road accidents in the district involving two-wheelers were due to usage of phones while driving/riding. Such a move, the joint collector said, would help create awareness among the general public.

During the meeting, a transport department officer brought to the notice of the joint collector about one Devideni Naga Satheesh, who was repeatedly caught by the department officials talking on his phone while riding.

The official further said one such case against the offender was registered in Mangalagiri rural as well. Shukla then ordered to send Satheesh for social service on March 5, 6 and 7. Satheesh, who belongs to Pedavadlapudi of Mangalagiri in Guntur district, will have to serve food to students on these three days.

Shukla added that usage of mobile phones while driving should be discouraged.