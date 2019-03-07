Forest department officials equipped with 125 firearms to combat red sanders smugglers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao said 125 weapons were purchased at `1.62 crore for forest officials that would help them combat red sanders smugglers. He distributed these firearms to them at a programme held in the NTR Kalakhetram here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said 250 bore pump action guns would be purchased soon at `1.77 crore for the forest department personnel. “They require guns to face the smugglers and protect red sanders.”

He said the State government has earned `220 crore by auctioning seized red sander logs, adding 3,500 metric tonnes of them were stocked in government godowns, which would be auctioned when Centre gives permission.

Stating that eco-tourism was being promoted in Andhra Pradesh, he said it has 23 per cent green cover and which could increased to 50 per cent. “The State government had bagged an award for planting hugh number of saplings under the Vanam Manam programme.”

AP Arya Vysya corporation chairman Sidda Venkateswara Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest A K Jha and Ongole DFO Mahaboob Basha were present.