Konathala’s PIL: HC directs Centre to file counter affidavit in 3 weeks

He brought to the court’s notice that the State released a White Paper on December 23, 2018 on the implementation of the Act.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Union government to submit a counter affidavit within three weeks in response to a public interest litigation filed by Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convenor Konathala Ramakrishna demanding implementation  of 2014 Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in toto.

When additional solicitor general B Krishna Mohan sought two months time, the HC bench declined to give more time. The bench refused to give even four weeks as sought by the additional solicitor general.
Ramakrishna named the Union government as first respondent, Niti Aayog as the second respondent and State of Andhra Pradesh as the third  respondent.

In the affidavit submitted to the court, Ramakrishna said that of the 14 assurances contained in the Act, which form part of the assurances given by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, only five were partly implemented, while nine were not at all implemented.

He said an independent group of experts, constituted by the Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR) and NGO Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), in its report in January 2018 had categorically stated that great injustice had been done to Andhra Pradesh because of the Centre’s negligent attitude in the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The report titled ‘State Reorganisation Unions Commitments to Andhra Pradesh’ was compiled by academicians, former civil servants and judicial luminaries among others.

The experts’ group made it clear that the bifurcated State ought to receive financial assistance of`85,000 crore from  2014 till today from the Government of India, but got an incredibly less amount. The joint fact finding committee (JFFC) also placed the figure at `75,000 crore.

He said the JFFC faulted the Centre for not giving Special Category Status (SCS) in particular to the State and  ignoring the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said the SCS will entitle the State to tax rebates and tax holidays to attract non-polluting industries to give a fillip  to the industrial sector in the State which, at present, is quite backward.

The SCS will enable the State to claim a greater share of the earnings from exports. The special package would in no way compensate the benefits of the special status. Therefore, to build from the scratch, the people of the State would need help from the Union government, he said.

