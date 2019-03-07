Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 10,000 booked for rash driving in just 6 months in Guntur

As many as 10,506 cases of overspeeding were reported in Guntur (both Urban and Rural) in the last six months.

Published: 07th March 2019 09:51 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 10,506 cases of overspeeding were reported in Guntur (both Urban and Rural) in the last six months. According to information made available by government officials, the Urban police booked as many as 130 persons for the offense in August last year, while the rural police booked 1,518 in the same month. This figure soared to 2,237 in January.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Rajaratnam said the police and the transport department imposed fines to the tune of `56.64 lakh for the traffic rule violation. “The department will continue to restrain traffic rule violations on state and national highways by imposing fines on the offenders.”

The State government has allotted five speed guns to Urban and Rural police and transport department, which are being put to use to restrain rash driving on state and national highways. In addition, the police department has erected speed limit sign boards, warning posters and barricades on national highways to prevent road accidents. Guntur Rural police have also launched a road safety app and conducted awareness camps in 64 police station limits for the public.

